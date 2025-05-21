ASEAN's Renewed Push for Peace in Myanmar: Navigating a Crisis

ASEAN is preparing for two important meetings centered on resolving Myanmar's ongoing civil war, as announced by the bloc's secretary-general. The meetings aim to revive the peace process amid a backdrop of hostilities that have displaced 3.5 million people since the military coup in 2021. The discussions mark an effort to advance ASEAN's 'Five Point Consensus,' a peace proposal with limited progress so far.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn confirmed the meetings will take place in Malaysia, involving the current, previous, and next chair nations: Malaysia, Laos, and the Philippines. A second meeting will involve the bloc’s foreign ministers. Myanmar has faced turmoil post-coup, with intensifying rebellion and accusations against the military of committing widespread atrocities.

Despite slow progress, Kao Kim Hourn called for patience, noting any solution would take time. ASEAN also co-operates with China to finalize a conduct code for the contentious South China Sea by next year. Additionally, ASEAN moves closer to admitting East Timor as its 11th member, potentially later this year.

