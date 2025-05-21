Left Menu

ASEAN's Renewed Push for Peace in Myanmar: Navigating a Crisis

ASEAN gears up for key meetings focused on Myanmar's civil war to advance the stagnant peace process initiated by the bloc. The meetings aim to address hostilities between the ruling junta and rebels that have displaced millions since 2021. ASEAN's previous peace plan, the 'Five Point Consensus', has yet to make significant progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

ASEAN is preparing for two important meetings centered on resolving Myanmar's ongoing civil war, as announced by the bloc's secretary-general. The meetings aim to revive the peace process amid a backdrop of hostilities that have displaced 3.5 million people since the military coup in 2021. The discussions mark an effort to advance ASEAN's 'Five Point Consensus,' a peace proposal with limited progress so far.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn confirmed the meetings will take place in Malaysia, involving the current, previous, and next chair nations: Malaysia, Laos, and the Philippines. A second meeting will involve the bloc’s foreign ministers. Myanmar has faced turmoil post-coup, with intensifying rebellion and accusations against the military of committing widespread atrocities.

Despite slow progress, Kao Kim Hourn called for patience, noting any solution would take time. ASEAN also co-operates with China to finalize a conduct code for the contentious South China Sea by next year. Additionally, ASEAN moves closer to admitting East Timor as its 11th member, potentially later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

