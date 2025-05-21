Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Stirs Tensions in the Baltic

A vessel from Russia's notorious 'shadow fleet' has sparked concern in the Baltic Sea, reportedly executing maneuvers over critical cables of the Polish grid operator, PSE. The incident was reported by Poland's defence minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, raising regional security alarms.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk further amplified the issue via a social media post, revealing that the Russian vessel, subject to international sanctions, displayed suspicious activities near the vital power link connecting Poland and Sweden. These actions raise questions about the intent behind such maneuvers.

The development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical tensions, as nations remain vigilant towards maritime operations in sensitive areas, stressing the importance of protecting critical infrastructure from potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)