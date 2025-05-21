Chris Brown Granted Bail in London Assault Case
American singer Chris Brown received bail from a London court after being charged with grievous bodily harm following an alleged unprovoked attack at a nightclub. Brown, 36, has yet to enter a plea and was absent when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted bail.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
American singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a London court following his charge with grievous bodily harm, stemming from what prosecutors describe as an 'unprovoked attack' at a nightclub. The incident reportedly occurred in 2023.
The 36-year-old artist has been formally accused of serious assault, but he has not yet entered a plea to the allegations. He was absent from the hearing at Southwark Crown Court where Judge Tony Baumgartner decided on bail.
The case has captured significant attention due to Brown's high-profile nature and the severity of the charges involved. Further court proceedings are expected as the legal process continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
