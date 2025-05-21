Bomb Threat Evacuation Shakes Jodhpur Collector's Office
The Jodhpur district collector's office was evacuated following an email threat about an RDX bomb. Security forces found nothing suspicious. Cyber experts are tracing the sender. Similar threats targeted six other collectorates the previous day.
An emergency evacuation unfolded at the Jodhpur district collector's office Wednesday morning, prompted by an email threat claiming that the premises would be destroyed using RDX explosives.
Swift action by the authorities led to a comprehensive search by security forces, including BSF, RPF, and CISF teams. Despite the grave threat, no suspicious items were discovered during the intensive sweep of the building.
Meanwhile, cyber experts are actively working to track the origin of the email, with the help of the DCP East's cyber team and commissionerate specialists. This incident follows Monday's hoax threats to six other district collectorates in Rajasthan.
