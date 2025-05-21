Left Menu

Bomb Threat Evacuation Shakes Jodhpur Collector's Office

The Jodhpur district collector's office was evacuated following an email threat about an RDX bomb. Security forces found nothing suspicious. Cyber experts are tracing the sender. Similar threats targeted six other collectorates the previous day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:48 IST
Bomb Threat Evacuation Shakes Jodhpur Collector's Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An emergency evacuation unfolded at the Jodhpur district collector's office Wednesday morning, prompted by an email threat claiming that the premises would be destroyed using RDX explosives.

Swift action by the authorities led to a comprehensive search by security forces, including BSF, RPF, and CISF teams. Despite the grave threat, no suspicious items were discovered during the intensive sweep of the building.

Meanwhile, cyber experts are actively working to track the origin of the email, with the help of the DCP East's cyber team and commissionerate specialists. This incident follows Monday's hoax threats to six other district collectorates in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025