Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Moradabad-Agra Highway: Two Students Killed

A tragic accident on the Moradabad-Agra Highway claimed the lives of two college students and critically injured another when a speeding dumper truck hit an e-rickshaw. The incident occurred near Gramodaya Mahavidyalaya and Research Institute, leading to a police hunt for the fleeing dumper driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Moradabad-Agra Highway: Two Students Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that shook the Moradabad-Agra Highway, two college students lost their lives and another was critically injured on Wednesday. A speeding dumper truck collided with an e-rickshaw as it was stopping near the Gramodaya Mahavidyalaya and Research Institute in Amarpurkashi village.

The students were getting off the e-rickshaw to pay the fare when the dumper struck, according to a senior officer from Bilari police station. Shabnam, 22, and Chandni, 22, died at the scene. Farha, another student, and the e-rickshaw driver Raju sustained severe injuries.

The driver of the dumper fled the scene, prompting a police search. Authorities rushed the injured to a Community Health Center, while the deceased were sent for autopsies following legal protocols. Efforts to locate the dumper driver are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025