Tragedy Strikes on Moradabad-Agra Highway: Two Students Killed

In a tragic incident that shook the Moradabad-Agra Highway, two college students lost their lives and another was critically injured on Wednesday. A speeding dumper truck collided with an e-rickshaw as it was stopping near the Gramodaya Mahavidyalaya and Research Institute in Amarpurkashi village.

The students were getting off the e-rickshaw to pay the fare when the dumper struck, according to a senior officer from Bilari police station. Shabnam, 22, and Chandni, 22, died at the scene. Farha, another student, and the e-rickshaw driver Raju sustained severe injuries.

The driver of the dumper fled the scene, prompting a police search. Authorities rushed the injured to a Community Health Center, while the deceased were sent for autopsies following legal protocols. Efforts to locate the dumper driver are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)