Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Boy's Life Ends in Gulabi Nagar Tragedy

A 17-year-old boy was brutally killed by Mukesh Thakur in north Delhi's Gulabi Nagar after being found in a compromising position with Thakur's wife. The incident unfolded after a night of drinking, leading to a fatal altercation. Thakur was arrested on the spot and is in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:21 IST
Tragic Encounter: Boy's Life Ends in Gulabi Nagar Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded in north Delhi's Gulabi Nagar as a 17-year-old boy was brutally murdered by 25-year-old Mukesh Thakur. This tragic event transpired when Thakur allegedly found the teenager in a compromising situation with his wife.

The altercation, which followed a night of drinking, erupted into violence, culminating in the boy's life being ended with a gas cylinder. It was a violent culmination to a story of misplaced trust and tragic consequences.

Local residents, drawn by a trail of blood, discovered the scene and contained the suspect until authorities arrived. Thakur, now in custody, faces serious charges as police continue their investigation into this grievous incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025