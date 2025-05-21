Tragic Encounter: Boy's Life Ends in Gulabi Nagar Tragedy

A chilling incident unfolded in north Delhi's Gulabi Nagar as a 17-year-old boy was brutally murdered by 25-year-old Mukesh Thakur. This tragic event transpired when Thakur allegedly found the teenager in a compromising situation with his wife.

The altercation, which followed a night of drinking, erupted into violence, culminating in the boy's life being ended with a gas cylinder. It was a violent culmination to a story of misplaced trust and tragic consequences.

Local residents, drawn by a trail of blood, discovered the scene and contained the suspect until authorities arrived. Thakur, now in custody, faces serious charges as police continue their investigation into this grievous incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)