Mamata Banerjee Raises Concerns Over Nepalese Tea and Governmental Inaction

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressed tea imports affecting Darjeeling tea quality, criticized tax-free benefits for Nepalese tea, and discussed river erosion funding issues. She instructed official actions against fake medicines, addressing internal police lobbying, and demanded accountability for erosion management lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:30 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced strong concerns over the influx of cheaper tea from Nepal, which she claims adversely affects the state's famed Darjeeling tea. She criticized the government for tax exemptions on these imports while Darjeeling tea faces a 40% tariff.

The Chief Minister directed officials to install monitoring mechanisms at the Nepalese border and ensure quality control to protect the integrity of the Darjeeling brand. She also raised serious complaints about the central government's lack of response to requests for erosion funding in Malda, emphasizing the state's financial commitments and urging officials to take up the issue in New Delhi.

In addition, Banerjee focused on health sector improvements, calling for vigilance against fake medicines and internal police management by addressing lobbying issues within the Cooch Behar Police District. She reiterated the importance of accountability and the need for proactive measures across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

