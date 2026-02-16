Civic Volunteers Injured in Malda Drug Bust
Two civic volunteers assisting police in West Bengal were injured during a raid against drug traffickers in Malda district. The team was attacked with stones in Manikchak. One person was arrested, and police reinforcement has been deployed, including the Rapid Action Force, to maintain order.
In a disturbing incident in West Bengal's Malda district, two civic volunteers were injured during a police operation targeting suspected drug traffickers. The altercation occurred in the Manikchak area when the team, including civic volunteers, was pelted with stones while conducting a raid at a mango orchard.
According to a senior officer, the police were acting on a tip-off when the attack happened. A team from Manikchak police station made the raid, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of gambling boards from the site. The police are continuing their search for other individuals involved in the assault.
To ensure law and order, local authorities have reinforced the police presence with additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, to stabilize the situation in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
