Left Menu

Civic Volunteers Injured in Malda Drug Bust

Two civic volunteers assisting police in West Bengal were injured during a raid against drug traffickers in Malda district. The team was attacked with stones in Manikchak. One person was arrested, and police reinforcement has been deployed, including the Rapid Action Force, to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:35 IST
Civic Volunteers Injured in Malda Drug Bust
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in West Bengal's Malda district, two civic volunteers were injured during a police operation targeting suspected drug traffickers. The altercation occurred in the Manikchak area when the team, including civic volunteers, was pelted with stones while conducting a raid at a mango orchard.

According to a senior officer, the police were acting on a tip-off when the attack happened. A team from Manikchak police station made the raid, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of gambling boards from the site. The police are continuing their search for other individuals involved in the assault.

To ensure law and order, local authorities have reinforced the police presence with additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, to stabilize the situation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
2
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global
3
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operatio...

 India
4
Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026