Supreme Court Overrules Orissa High Court's Life Sentence in 2016 Murder Case
The Supreme Court has overturned the Orissa High Court's life imprisonment ruling for Padman Bibhar in a 2016 murder case. The decision was based on insufficient circumstantial evidence, including the lack of conclusive proof linking Bibhar to the crime, ultimately leading to his acquittal.
The Supreme Court has overturned an Orissa High Court ruling that sentenced Padman Bibhar to life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case. The top court found the circumstantial evidence insufficient to justify conviction.
Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra, overseeing the appeal, noted that evidence of Bibhar being last seen with the victim was insufficient without conclusive motive or forensic evidence.
Consequently, given the lack of confession and inconclusive forensic results, including unmatched blood samples, the Supreme Court acquitted Bibhar of charges under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.
