Left Menu

Controversial Probe: Vimal Negi's Death Raises CBI Demand

The Himachal Pradesh High Court is considering a petition to transfer the investigation of HPPC chief engineer Vimal Negi's death to the CBI. Allegations question the impartiality of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case. The family cites harassment by HPPCL officials and demands thorough scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:42 IST
Controversial Probe: Vimal Negi's Death Raises CBI Demand
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition demanding the transfer of the investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer, to the CBI. This case has sparked significant controversy, with the impartiality of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) being called into question by the Director General of Police, Atul Verma.

Serious misconduct allegations, including the mishandling of key evidence, have surfaced. These allegations involve claims that a pen drive found on Negi's body was concealed and formatted, potentially impacting the investigation's integrity. Family members and advocates are pushing for a CBI probe, citing unfair treatment by the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

Negi's family has accused the HPPCL officials of harassment, leading to charges of abetment to suicide against high-ranking company officials. The court has reviewed arguments from multiple stakeholders, with Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan defending the SIT's integrity and calling for patience as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025