Controversial Probe: Vimal Negi's Death Raises CBI Demand

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition demanding the transfer of the investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer, to the CBI. This case has sparked significant controversy, with the impartiality of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) being called into question by the Director General of Police, Atul Verma.

Serious misconduct allegations, including the mishandling of key evidence, have surfaced. These allegations involve claims that a pen drive found on Negi's body was concealed and formatted, potentially impacting the investigation's integrity. Family members and advocates are pushing for a CBI probe, citing unfair treatment by the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

Negi's family has accused the HPPCL officials of harassment, leading to charges of abetment to suicide against high-ranking company officials. The court has reviewed arguments from multiple stakeholders, with Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan defending the SIT's integrity and calling for patience as investigations continue.

