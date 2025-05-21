Left Menu

Fake Policemen Nabbed for Rs 1 Lakh Heist

Two individuals in Odisha's Ganjam district were arrested for impersonating police officers and robbing two businessmen of Rs 1 lakh. The incident happened in Digapahandi, where the victims were intercepted, fined falsely, and their money was snatched. The culprits were later captured with the stolen cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:55 IST
Fake Policemen Nabbed for Rs 1 Lakh Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been arrested after posing as police officers and robbing Rs 1 lakh from businessmen in Odisha's Ganjam district, according to a senior police official on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Digapahandi on Tuesday. The businessmen, en route to Berhampur on a motorcycle to settle a payment with their wholesale dealer, were accosted by the suspects.

The businessmen, from R Udayagiri in Gajapati district, were stopped by the impostors who demanded a Rs 3,200 fine for reckless driving. After refusing, the businessmen were threatened with legal action unless they paid Rs 1,000. An altercation ensued, during which the impostors snatched the bag containing the money and fled. The victims reported the crime to local authorities, leading to the arrest and recovery of the stolen amount and other items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025