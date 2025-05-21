Fake Policemen Nabbed for Rs 1 Lakh Heist

Two men have been arrested after posing as police officers and robbing Rs 1 lakh from businessmen in Odisha's Ganjam district, according to a senior police official on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Digapahandi on Tuesday. The businessmen, en route to Berhampur on a motorcycle to settle a payment with their wholesale dealer, were accosted by the suspects.

The businessmen, from R Udayagiri in Gajapati district, were stopped by the impostors who demanded a Rs 3,200 fine for reckless driving. After refusing, the businessmen were threatened with legal action unless they paid Rs 1,000. An altercation ensued, during which the impostors snatched the bag containing the money and fled. The victims reported the crime to local authorities, leading to the arrest and recovery of the stolen amount and other items.

