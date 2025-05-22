Left Menu

Naval Kishore Ram Takes Helm at Pune Municipal Corporation

Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as the commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation. Set to assume office on May 31, he will succeed Dr. Rajendra Bhosale. Ram previously served effectively as Pune district collector, recognized for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:01 IST
Naval Kishore Ram Takes Helm at Pune Municipal Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

Naval Kishore Ram, a distinguished IAS officer from the 2008 batch, has taken on the significant role of commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation. An official statement confirms his assumption of office on May 31, following Dr. Rajendra Bhosale's retirement.

The officer brings with him experience as Joint Secretary in the Department of Revenue at the Union Finance Ministry in New Delhi. His prior tenure as Pune district collector, where he adeptly managed the COVID-19 crisis, has been notably praised.

Ram's career also includes a key stint as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, showcasing his agility and competence within different government roles under the Central Staffing Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025