Naval Kishore Ram Takes Helm at Pune Municipal Corporation

Naval Kishore Ram, a distinguished IAS officer from the 2008 batch, has taken on the significant role of commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation. An official statement confirms his assumption of office on May 31, following Dr. Rajendra Bhosale's retirement.

The officer brings with him experience as Joint Secretary in the Department of Revenue at the Union Finance Ministry in New Delhi. His prior tenure as Pune district collector, where he adeptly managed the COVID-19 crisis, has been notably praised.

Ram's career also includes a key stint as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, showcasing his agility and competence within different government roles under the Central Staffing Scheme.

