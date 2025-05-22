Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing in Balochistan

A devastating incident unfolded in Pakistan's Balochistan province when a suicide bomber targeted an army school bus, leaving at least five people dead, including three children. This tragic event has exacerbated tensions between Pakistan and India, with Pakistan accusing Indian proxies of orchestrating the attack.

The Pakistani military, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the violence, vowing to hold those responsible accountable. Despite the lack of evidence presented, the accusations against India have led to diplomatic friction, with India dismissing the allegations as attempts to deflect attention from Pakistan's internal challenges.

The situation escalated with mutual diplomatic expulsions, as both nations declared officials from each other's high commissions persona non grata. This attack, reminiscent of the 2014 Peshawar school massacre, marks a troubling rise in violence by militant groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and others in the region.

