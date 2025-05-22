Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing in Balochistan

A suicide bomber attacked an army school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing at least five people including three children. Pakistan accused Indian proxies of involvement, escalating tensions between the two nations. India denied the accusations, and diplomatic expulsions occurred as relations grew strained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 03:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing in Balochistan

A devastating incident unfolded in Pakistan's Balochistan province when a suicide bomber targeted an army school bus, leaving at least five people dead, including three children. This tragic event has exacerbated tensions between Pakistan and India, with Pakistan accusing Indian proxies of orchestrating the attack.

The Pakistani military, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the violence, vowing to hold those responsible accountable. Despite the lack of evidence presented, the accusations against India have led to diplomatic friction, with India dismissing the allegations as attempts to deflect attention from Pakistan's internal challenges.

The situation escalated with mutual diplomatic expulsions, as both nations declared officials from each other's high commissions persona non grata. This attack, reminiscent of the 2014 Peshawar school massacre, marks a troubling rise in violence by militant groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and others in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025