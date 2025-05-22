Trump's Oval Office Showdown with South African Leader: A Geopolitical Spectacle
President Trump orchestrated an extraordinary Oval Office meeting with South African President Ramaphosa, confronting him with unsubstantiated claims of genocide against South African whites. This move, seemingly aimed at pleasing Trump's far-right base, mirrors his contentious interactions with other global leaders and risks alienating potential allies.
The meeting started cordially but shifted when Trump dimmed the lights and presented inflammatory evidence. Ramaphosa remained composed, countering Trump's assertions without directly challenging the U.S. leader.
The meeting started cordially but shifted when Trump dimmed the lights and presented inflammatory evidence. Ramaphosa remained composed, countering Trump's assertions without directly challenging the U.S. leader.
The encounter echoes Trump's previous contentious meetings with global leaders, highlighting a pattern that risks straining U.S. diplomatic relations as countries courted by rivals like China may hesitate to engage with the Trump administration.
