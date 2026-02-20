Triumph for Trump's Ballroom: White House Project Clears Major Approval

In a significant move, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts has given the green light to President Donald Trump's $400 million White House ballroom initiative. This decision marks a major step forward for the extensive project, which aims to expand the East Wing of the presidential residence.

President Trump announced on Truth Social that the commission unanimously approved the design, with one member recused due to a professional conflict of interest relating to the project. The proposal, which envisions a 90,000-square-foot addition, will next be reviewed by the National Capital Planning Commission on March 5.

However, the project is not without its hurdles. Federal courts are scrutinizing the legal underpinnings of the demolition of a previous building on the site, questioning whether the administration acted within its authority without Congressional approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)