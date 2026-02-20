Trump's White House Ballroom Controversy: Unanimous Approval and Public Debate

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts unanimously approved President Donald Trump's proposal to construct a new ballroom on the former East Wing site. This ambitious project aims to create a structure nearly twice the size of the current White House.

The commission's decision was swift, and Chair Rodney Mims Cook Jr. moved for immediate final approval, bypassing the original schedule. However, the approval was not without controversy, as critics, including lawmakers and preservationists, have voiced concerns over the lack of public consultation and necessary federal reviews before the East Wing's demolition.

Trump claims the ballroom will accommodate 1,000 people, significantly surpassing the East Room's 200-person capacity. The National Capital Planning Commission and federal courts are independently reviewing the project's legality, particularly regarding the administration's authority to proceed without congressional approval.