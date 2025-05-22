Panamanian Union Leader Seeks Asylum Amidst Social Unrest and Investigation

Saúl Méndez, a prominent leader within Panama's most influential union, sought political asylum from Bolivia after climbing an embassy wall on Wednesday amid escalating protests against social security reforms.

Panamanian prosecutors had issued arrest orders related to a long-standing investigation into the national construction workers union under Méndez's leadership, without naming specific targets. The Foreign Relations Ministry confirmed his asylum request.

Protests, which have notably disrupted Panama's major highways, demand the cancellation of social security reforms and oppose a security deal allowing U.S. military access to certain Panamanian facilities. President José Raúl Mulino defended the reforms as crucial for solvency, dismissing sovereignty concerns over the U.S. agreement.

