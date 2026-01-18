Rising Tensions: Khamenei and Trump Exchange Blows Over Iranian Protests

In his recent address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned US President Donald Trump, labeling him a 'criminal' for his support of Iranian protesters. Khamenei blamed foreign influence and accused demonstrators of causing thousands of deaths, noting that these riots had armed agitators with foreign ammunition.

President Trump reacted strongly, asserting that Khamenei's leadership is failing Iran. He suggested the need for new governance while acknowledging Iran's suspension of 800 planned executions as a positive move, an indication of his potential retreat from military threats.

Amidst these political exchanges, Iran witnessed an ease in internet restrictions, with brief restoration of services. Despite calls from exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi for renewed protests, reports indicate a return to calm in Tehran, with no significant demonstrations unfolding recently.

