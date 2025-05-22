Canada Weighs Participation in U.S. Golden Dome Missile Defense

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed that discussions are underway with the United States regarding Canada's potential participation in the Golden Dome missile defense program. Announced by President Donald Trump, the USD 175 billion initiative would position U.S. weapons in space for missile interception, aiming to operationalize by 2029.

Carney expressed the necessity for Canadian involvement, stating it would provide essential protection for the nation. Talks are ongoing, and Trump acknowledged Canada's interest in the program, emphasizing that Ottawa would need to contribute its proportional share. The defense system is designed to intercept missiles at various stages, leveraging both ground and space capabilities.

As Canada deals with potential future threats and considers its approach, Carney noted the importance of close cooperation with the United States. He highlighted the complexity of military decision-making in this domain, as the Pentagon warns of sophisticated missiles from China and Russia necessitating advanced countermeasures. The program would significantly enhance joint North American defense efforts.

