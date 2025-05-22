Tragic Excavation Accident at Pipra Mahim Shrine Site

A tragic incident unfolded in Pipra Mahim village when a mound of soil collapsed during an excavation near the Masoom-e-Millat shrine, leading to the death of three individuals.

The mishap occurred as a JCB machine was extracting soil, according to Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal. The collapse claimed the lives of Farzan Raza, Shakeel Mohammad, and Asad—residents of Pipra Mahim—and Fakir Mohammad from the Rajwapur area.

Despite swift action by villagers to rescue the victims from the debris, their efforts were in vain for three of the individuals, who were pronounced dead at the hospital, while Farzan remains in critical condition at a local medical college.

