Tragic Excavation Accident at Pipra Mahim Shrine Site

An excavation mishap near the Masoom-e-Millat shrine in Pipra Mahim resulted in the death of three individuals. The collapse occurred during soil extraction using a JCB machine. While three victims died on the spot, one critically injured person was taken to a local medical college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A tragic incident unfolded in Pipra Mahim village when a mound of soil collapsed during an excavation near the Masoom-e-Millat shrine, leading to the death of three individuals.

The mishap occurred as a JCB machine was extracting soil, according to Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal. The collapse claimed the lives of Farzan Raza, Shakeel Mohammad, and Asad—residents of Pipra Mahim—and Fakir Mohammad from the Rajwapur area.

Despite swift action by villagers to rescue the victims from the debris, their efforts were in vain for three of the individuals, who were pronounced dead at the hospital, while Farzan remains in critical condition at a local medical college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

