Netanyahu Addresses Antisemitic Attack on DC Embassy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned a violent antisemitic attack on embassy staff in Washington, urging a global security increase. He highlighted the severe consequences of antisemitism and incitement against Israel, stating that such dangerous narratives must be eradicated.

Updated: 22-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:44 IST
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed shock over the antisemitic attack on two staff members at the Israeli embassy in Washington, describing it as 'horrific.'

The Prime Minister emphasized the violent outcomes of antisemitism and baseless accusations against Israel, which he insisted must be combated relentlessly.

In response to this incident, Netanyahu has ordered Israeli missions worldwide to enhance their security measures.

