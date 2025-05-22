Left Menu

Justice Somashekar Takes Helm as Manipur High Court Chief Justice

Justice Kempaiah Somashekar was sworn in as the ninth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal. Appointed by the President of India, Justice Somashekar's appointment was officiated on May 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:39 IST
Justice Somashekar Takes Helm as Manipur High Court Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Kempaiah Somashekar was inaugurated as the ninth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Thursday, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal, marking Justice Somashekar's official commencement in the role.

Nominated to the prestigious post by the President of India on May 20, Somashekar's ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials including judges, the Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, and senior police and military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025