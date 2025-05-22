Justice Somashekar Takes Helm as Manipur High Court Chief Justice

Justice Kempaiah Somashekar was inaugurated as the ninth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Thursday, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal, marking Justice Somashekar's official commencement in the role.

Nominated to the prestigious post by the President of India on May 20, Somashekar's ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials including judges, the Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, and senior police and military personnel.

