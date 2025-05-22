Mystery Unveiled: Russian Spies Under Brazilian Cover
The Kremlin refused to comment on a New York Times report detailing nine Russian spies allegedly operating with Brazilian cover identities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the presidential administration lacked the necessary information to respond to these claims.
The Kremlin has opted for silence regarding a New York Times article alleging the presence of nine Russian spies using Brazilian cover identities. The report raises significant questions about international espionage operations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that the presidential administration does not possess information relevant to the claims made by the newspaper. "We did see those reports," Peskov noted, emphasizing the administration's inability to comment.
This development has sparked intrigue and speculation on the global stage, as more details about the alleged espionage network come to light, demanding further investigation and analysis.
