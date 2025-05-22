Left Menu

Mystery Unveiled: Russian Spies Under Brazilian Cover

The Kremlin refused to comment on a New York Times report detailing nine Russian spies allegedly operating with Brazilian cover identities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the presidential administration lacked the necessary information to respond to these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:39 IST
Mystery Unveiled: Russian Spies Under Brazilian Cover
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has opted for silence regarding a New York Times article alleging the presence of nine Russian spies using Brazilian cover identities. The report raises significant questions about international espionage operations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that the presidential administration does not possess information relevant to the claims made by the newspaper. "We did see those reports," Peskov noted, emphasizing the administration's inability to comment.

This development has sparked intrigue and speculation on the global stage, as more details about the alleged espionage network come to light, demanding further investigation and analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025