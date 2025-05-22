Left Menu

Outrage Over Attack: Two Israeli Diplomats Killed in Washington

India has condemned the murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, urging justice. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were fatally shot, with the suspect Elias Rodriguez reportedly shouting 'Free, free Palestine' during his arrest. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:45 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced strong condemnation following the killing of two staff members from the Israeli embassy in Washington. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the urgency of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The incident occurred outside a Jewish museum where Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were fatally shot. The police have arrested the suspect, Elias Rodriguez, who reportedly shouted 'Free, free Palestine'.

In a social media statement from Germany, Jaishankar expressed condolences to the bereaved families and stressed the international demand for justice in this grievous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

