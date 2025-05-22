Outrage Over Attack: Two Israeli Diplomats Killed in Washington

India has voiced strong condemnation following the killing of two staff members from the Israeli embassy in Washington. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the urgency of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The incident occurred outside a Jewish museum where Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were fatally shot. The police have arrested the suspect, Elias Rodriguez, who reportedly shouted 'Free, free Palestine'.

In a social media statement from Germany, Jaishankar expressed condolences to the bereaved families and stressed the international demand for justice in this grievous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)