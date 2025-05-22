Left Menu

Erdogan Urges Syrian Compliance with SDF Integration

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the need for Syrian government action on its agreement with the U.S.-backed SDF. He discussed regional security issues, including Islamic State militant camps, with leaders from Syria, Iraq, and the U.S. Erdogan also urged Iraq to manage the al-Hol camp issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:03 IST
Erdogan Urges Syrian Compliance with SDF Integration
Turkish President
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated the importance of Syria's compliance with its agreement to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into its armed forces. Speaking during a press engagement after returning from Budapest, Erdogan pressed Damascus to remain committed to this deal, highlighting its significance.

On the international front, Erdogan mentioned that Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and the United States have initiated talks about handling the remaining Islamic State militants detained in northeastern Syria's prison camps, which have been maintained by the SDF for several years.

Furthermore, Erdogan emphasized the role of Iraq in addressing the situation at the al-Hol camp, noting that many women and children there are Iraqi nationals. He urged the Iraqi government to undertake repatriation efforts to resolve this humanitarian issue effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025