Erdogan Urges Syrian Compliance with SDF Integration

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated the importance of Syria's compliance with its agreement to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into its armed forces. Speaking during a press engagement after returning from Budapest, Erdogan pressed Damascus to remain committed to this deal, highlighting its significance.

On the international front, Erdogan mentioned that Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and the United States have initiated talks about handling the remaining Islamic State militants detained in northeastern Syria's prison camps, which have been maintained by the SDF for several years.

Furthermore, Erdogan emphasized the role of Iraq in addressing the situation at the al-Hol camp, noting that many women and children there are Iraqi nationals. He urged the Iraqi government to undertake repatriation efforts to resolve this humanitarian issue effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)