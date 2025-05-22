Operation Sindoor: A Bold Strike Against Terrorism

In a strong endorsement of Operation Sindoor, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stance against terrorism, reassuring both neighboring nations and the international community. The message: terrorism will be uncompromisingly punished.

From May 7 to 10, Indian forces executed a precise operation targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This decisive action was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, including many tourists.

Vice President Dhankhar commended India's confident approach and its armed forces' precision, leaving no room for dissent concerning the operation's impact. His remarks followed a statue unveiling ceremony for ancient physicians at Goa Raj Bhavan, attended by notable government figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)