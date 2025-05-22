Operation Sindoor: A Bold Strike Against Terrorism
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Operation Sindoor as a message to the global community that terrorism will be punished. The operation, conducted by Indian forces, targeted terror infrastructure in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Dhankhar spoke at an event unveiling statues of ancient physicians in Goa.
In a strong endorsement of Operation Sindoor, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stance against terrorism, reassuring both neighboring nations and the international community. The message: terrorism will be uncompromisingly punished.
From May 7 to 10, Indian forces executed a precise operation targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This decisive action was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, including many tourists.
Vice President Dhankhar commended India's confident approach and its armed forces' precision, leaving no room for dissent concerning the operation's impact. His remarks followed a statue unveiling ceremony for ancient physicians at Goa Raj Bhavan, attended by notable government figures.
