Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Bold Strike Against Terrorism

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Operation Sindoor as a message to the global community that terrorism will be punished. The operation, conducted by Indian forces, targeted terror infrastructure in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Dhankhar spoke at an event unveiling statues of ancient physicians in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:04 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Strike Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong endorsement of Operation Sindoor, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stance against terrorism, reassuring both neighboring nations and the international community. The message: terrorism will be uncompromisingly punished.

From May 7 to 10, Indian forces executed a precise operation targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This decisive action was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, including many tourists.

Vice President Dhankhar commended India's confident approach and its armed forces' precision, leaving no room for dissent concerning the operation's impact. His remarks followed a statue unveiling ceremony for ancient physicians at Goa Raj Bhavan, attended by notable government figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025