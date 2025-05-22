Left Menu

CBI Revises Witness List in High-Profile Sheena Bora Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has removed 65 names from the witness list in the Sheena Bora murder case, once numbering 125. Those removed include Shabnam Singh, former wife of Peter Mukherjea. The trial continues with testimonies being heard daily. Accused Indrani Mukerjea remains the key figure in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:43 IST
CBI Revises Witness List in High-Profile Sheena Bora Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revised its witness list in the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case, dropping 65 names—including Shabnam Singh, the former spouse of media baron Peter Mukherjea.

Indrani Mukerjea, Bora's mother, is the main accused in the case. The CBI had initially listed 125 witnesses, including Vidhie Mukerjea, Indrani's daughter, and others involved in the investigation.

Sheena Bora was allegedly murdered by Indrani Mukerjea and accomplices in 2012. The crime came to light in 2015. The trial is ongoing, with witness examination currently underway. All accused are presently on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025