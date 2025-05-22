CBI Revises Witness List in High-Profile Sheena Bora Murder Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has removed 65 names from the witness list in the Sheena Bora murder case, once numbering 125. Those removed include Shabnam Singh, former wife of Peter Mukherjea. The trial continues with testimonies being heard daily. Accused Indrani Mukerjea remains the key figure in the case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revised its witness list in the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case, dropping 65 names—including Shabnam Singh, the former spouse of media baron Peter Mukherjea.
Indrani Mukerjea, Bora's mother, is the main accused in the case. The CBI had initially listed 125 witnesses, including Vidhie Mukerjea, Indrani's daughter, and others involved in the investigation.
Sheena Bora was allegedly murdered by Indrani Mukerjea and accomplices in 2012. The crime came to light in 2015. The trial is ongoing, with witness examination currently underway. All accused are presently on bail.
