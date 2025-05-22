CBI Revises Witness List in High-Profile Sheena Bora Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revised its witness list in the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case, dropping 65 names—including Shabnam Singh, the former spouse of media baron Peter Mukherjea.

Indrani Mukerjea, Bora's mother, is the main accused in the case. The CBI had initially listed 125 witnesses, including Vidhie Mukerjea, Indrani's daughter, and others involved in the investigation.

Sheena Bora was allegedly murdered by Indrani Mukerjea and accomplices in 2012. The crime came to light in 2015. The trial is ongoing, with witness examination currently underway. All accused are presently on bail.

