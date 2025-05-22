Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Heated Cabinet Discussions

The Karnataka cabinet's discussion on the Social and Educational Survey report, commonly known as the 'caste census,' remains unresolved. Despite gathering written opinions from most ministers, internal differences persist. Concerns about the survey's accuracy and scientific validity are prominent, especially among Karnataka's dominant communities.

The Karnataka cabinet's review of the Social and Educational Survey report, often called the 'caste census,' remains inconclusive, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil. The report will be revisited in future meetings after further analysis.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has collected written opinions from ministers, but discussions have been delayed due to missing inputs from a few ministers and internal disagreements. The previous meeting on May 10 postponed any decision to allow more thorough examination.

Dominant communities, notably Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, have criticized the census as 'unscientific' and outdated. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has advised the state government to proceed with caution to maintain credibility and stability within the ruling administration.

