Chagos Islands: A Contentious Sovereignty Deal Reignited

The UK and Mauritius are set to finalize a multi-billion dollar deal over the Chagos Islands, allowing the UK and the US to retain control of the Diego Garcia military base. The deal faces criticism due to past displacement of islanders and concerns over U.S. security amidst China's regional influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's plan to finalize a multi-billion dollar deal with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands has met with renewed controversy. The agreement allows for the continued operation of the strategic Diego Garcia military base, despite sovereignty being transferred back to Mauritius. This base has been a pivotal military asset for both the UK and the U.S. in the Indian Ocean.

The deal has faced opposition due to historical grievances, as indigenous Chagossians were forcibly removed in the 1960s and 70s to facilitate the base's construction. Critics argue that their exclusion from current negotiations dismisses this painful legacy. Moreover, U.S. officials have expressed security concerns given China's expanding influence in the region.

The initial agreement saw significant legal challenges, including a last-minute UK High Court injunction sought by British nationals born on Diego Garcia. However, this was swiftly overturned, paving the way for formalizing the treaty, despite ongoing protests and international scrutiny.

