Two Missing in Sutlej River Show Search Challenges

Two individuals, Milan Budha and Sushil Khatri, have been missing for three days after being swept away while bathing in the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. Intensive search operations led by police and divers have so far been unsuccessful in locating them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, two individuals are feared drowned after disappearing in the Sutlej river. The two missing individuals, identified as Milan Budha from Dehradun tehsil and Sushil Khatri from Nepal, have now been unseen for three days, with search efforts ongoing.

Authorities report that the men were part of a group of five who ventured for a swim in Harnoda's river stretch. Bystanders raised the alarm as the pair were swept away by the current, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Despite a rigorous large-scale search operation led by police and divers, the whereabouts of the missing individuals remain undiscovered. DSP (Headquarters) Madan Dhiman emphasized that efforts have been redoubled in hopes of recovering both individuals safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

