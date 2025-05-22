Two Missing in Sutlej River Show Search Challenges

In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, two individuals are feared drowned after disappearing in the Sutlej river. The two missing individuals, identified as Milan Budha from Dehradun tehsil and Sushil Khatri from Nepal, have now been unseen for three days, with search efforts ongoing.

Authorities report that the men were part of a group of five who ventured for a swim in Harnoda's river stretch. Bystanders raised the alarm as the pair were swept away by the current, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Despite a rigorous large-scale search operation led by police and divers, the whereabouts of the missing individuals remain undiscovered. DSP (Headquarters) Madan Dhiman emphasized that efforts have been redoubled in hopes of recovering both individuals safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)