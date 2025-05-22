Kayakalp Manthan Charts New Vision for Clean, Patient-Centric Healthcare

In a pivotal step towards transforming India’s public healthcare system, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, chaired a high-level brainstorming session—‘Kayakalp Manthan’—in New Delhi today. The meeting convened key stakeholders including representatives from Central Government Hospitals, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry. The objective: to boost Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) and enhance health outcomes through collaborative dialogue and renewed commitment to the Kayakalp Scheme.

A Decade of Kayakalp: From Concept to Transformation

The Kayakalp initiative, launched in 2015, marked a groundbreaking move to elevate standards of cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control in public healthcare facilities. Initially encompassing 10 Central Government Hospitals, the scheme has since expanded significantly—now operating across 25 major institutions under the central government, and with widespread implementation in state hospitals through the National Health Mission (NHM). Over the past decade, Kayakalp has catalyzed a visible transformation in hospital environments, influencing patient experience and institutional culture across the nation.

A Call for Deeper Reform and Human-Centric Healthcare

In his address, Shri Nadda acknowledged the substantial achievements of the Kayakalp Scheme but emphasized the need for further progress. He outlined two critical insights:

While hospitals have demonstrated measurable improvement in hygiene and service quality, continued commitment and innovation are essential to sustain and build on these gains. A shift towards a more patient-centric approach is vital to meet the evolving expectations of citizens and foster trust in public health services.

“The real transformation,” he stated, “is not just in infrastructure or procedures but in the experience of every individual who walks through the doors of our hospitals.”

Reimagining the Hospital Experience

Shri Nadda stressed the need for improving the ambiance and emotional climate within healthcare settings. He pointed out that a sterile or bureaucratic hospital environment can undermine the psychological wellbeing of patients, even when medical treatment is top-notch. This gap between clinical care and patient satisfaction, he argued, must be addressed through better communication, empathy from hospital staff, and consistent public engagement.

He also highlighted the persistent negative perceptions associated with government hospitals, which often arise from issues like inadequate infrastructure, lack of amenities, impersonal staff conduct, and operational inefficiencies. These, he said, must be tackled head-on by understanding root causes and implementing actionable, context-specific solutions.

Management, Accountability, and Sustainable Solutions

Shri Nadda acknowledged that while every hospital has its own set of challenges, many stem from poor management and a lack of prioritization. Chronic issues—often overlooked or normalized—result in a dilution of service quality. To combat this, he emphasized the importance of:

Regular assessments and reviews of service delivery,

Strict enforcement of hygiene protocols, and

Strengthened accountability at every level.

The Minister also called for robust use of data and feedback to guide decision-making, facilitate transparency, and ensure that remedial actions lead to meaningful change.

Jan Bhagidari: Making Healthcare a Community Movement

One of the most powerful themes emerging from the Manthan was the centrality of Jan Bhagidari. Shri Nadda passionately advocated for a model where local communities are active participants in the upkeep and progress of healthcare facilities. “We must instill a sense of ownership and pride in our hospitals,” he said. “Only then will Kayakalp become a true nationwide movement.”

He urged hospitals to explore partnerships with civil society, panchayati raj institutions, and citizen groups to embed community oversight and participation in the functioning of health centers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Strengthening the Grassroots: SHCs and State Hospitals in Focus

Addressing the growing patient load on premier institutions in metropolitan areas such as Delhi, the Union Health Minister called for urgent attention to state-run and rural facilities, especially Sub-Health Centres (SHCs). He outlined a strategic pivot that would include:

Upgrading infrastructure at the grassroots level,

Providing targeted training and capacity building to healthcare workers,

Encouraging innovation and digital health solutions , and

Promoting eco-friendly practices in health service delivery.

He noted that by empowering local and regional institutions, India can ensure that high-quality healthcare is not the privilege of a few urban centers but a right accessible to all.

The Road Ahead: Kayakalp as a Transformational Ideology

Concluding the session, Shri Nadda reaffirmed that Kayakalp is not merely a hygiene and cleanliness campaign—it represents a deeper shift in how healthcare is envisioned, delivered, and experienced in India. He urged all participants to translate today’s discussions into sustained action on the ground.

“This is our collective mission,” he said. “A clean hospital is a respectful hospital. A participatory healthcare system is a resilient one. And a patient-first approach is the only path forward.”

Presence of Key Dignitaries

The ‘Kayakalp Manthan’ saw the active participation of high-ranking officials from the Union Health Ministry, including:

Smt. Roli Singh, Additional Secretary,

Shri Jaideep Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor,

Dr. Vinod Kotwal, Additional Secretary,

Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), as well as heads of central government healthcare institutions and numerous NGO representatives.

Together, they pledged to align their efforts and resources toward achieving the goals of the Kayakalp initiative, driven by a shared vision of a cleaner, more responsive, and people-powered healthcare system.