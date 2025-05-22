Pawan Kalyan Initiates 'Maata-Manthi': A Dialogue for Rural Development
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh launched 'Maata-Manthi', a village dialogue initiative aimed at participatory rural development and transparent governance. Through video conferencing, Kalyan addressed grassroots issues in Ravivalasa village, resolving immediate concerns and forwarding others to respective departments, aligning with PM Modi's vision of inclusive village empowerment.
In a significant initiative for rural development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has launched 'Maata-Manthi' (Conversation), a program designed to facilitate better governance through direct dialogue with villagers.
Using video conferencing, Kalyan interacted with residents of Ravivalasa in Srikakulam district, addressing major concerns such as inadequate water supply, poor roads, and delayed pensions.
The purpose is to empower rural communities, aligning with the vision of 'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025', which celebrates rural entrepreneurship and culture.
