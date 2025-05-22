Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Initiates 'Maata-Manthi': A Dialogue for Rural Development

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh launched 'Maata-Manthi', a village dialogue initiative aimed at participatory rural development and transparent governance. Through video conferencing, Kalyan addressed grassroots issues in Ravivalasa village, resolving immediate concerns and forwarding others to respective departments, aligning with PM Modi's vision of inclusive village empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:08 IST
Pawan Kalyan Initiates 'Maata-Manthi': A Dialogue for Rural Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant initiative for rural development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has launched 'Maata-Manthi' (Conversation), a program designed to facilitate better governance through direct dialogue with villagers.

Using video conferencing, Kalyan interacted with residents of Ravivalasa in Srikakulam district, addressing major concerns such as inadequate water supply, poor roads, and delayed pensions.

The purpose is to empower rural communities, aligning with the vision of 'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025', which celebrates rural entrepreneurship and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025