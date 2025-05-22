Pawan Kalyan Initiates 'Maata-Manthi': A Dialogue for Rural Development

In a significant initiative for rural development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has launched 'Maata-Manthi' (Conversation), a program designed to facilitate better governance through direct dialogue with villagers.

Using video conferencing, Kalyan interacted with residents of Ravivalasa in Srikakulam district, addressing major concerns such as inadequate water supply, poor roads, and delayed pensions.

The purpose is to empower rural communities, aligning with the vision of 'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025', which celebrates rural entrepreneurship and culture.

