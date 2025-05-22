Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Clampdown: Bribes and Embezzlement Exposed

Odisha vigilance officials arrested an ASI for accepting a bribe and four others for embezzling Rs 20 lakh in government funds linked to MGNREGA in Rayagada district. The arrests stem from financial irregularities involving fake claims for excavation work, leading to a detailed investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, vigilance officials in Odisha have arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) over a bribery case. The ASI was apprehended in Cuttack's Tigiria police station for allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 from a complainant to resolve a local dispute.

Meanwhile, an unrelated investigation led to the arrest of four government officials accused of misappropriating Rs 20 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Rayagada district. The accused fabricated documentation for the excavation of 23 farm ponds, funneling funds into laborers' accounts which they later withdrew, according to officials.

All accused have been charged and a severe scrutiny of all related transactions is ongoing. Law enforcement's continuing investigations underscore their commitment to rooting out corruption in public offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

