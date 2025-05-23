Call for Action: Stabilizing Haiti Amid Gang Control
Haitian ministers urgently seek international security assistance as gangs increasingly control the capital and beyond. The U.S. is reducing funding, pushing the OAS to take more action. Meanwhile, a Kenyan-led force struggles with limited resources. Haitian leaders warn of a criminal economy and request a reevaluation of arms restrictions.
Haitian leaders made an urgent plea for international security support during an Organization of American States (OAS) meeting, as armed gangs expand their control across key regions of the country.
The U.S. highlighted a need to reallocate funds, suggesting the OAS should take a larger role in stabilizing Haiti's security landscape.
As gang control intensifies, with limited international troops deployed, concerns grow over a criminal economy fueled by drug and arms trafficking that threatens to destabilize Haiti further.
