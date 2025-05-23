Left Menu

Vietnam and U.S. Work to Bridge Trade Gap

Vietnam's trade minister met with U.S. officials to discuss tariffs, aiming to narrow the trade gap. They concluded a second round of trade negotiations to avoid high tariffs on Vietnamese goods. Vietnam urges U.S. recognition as a market economy, highlighting past reforms and its economic growth.

Vietnam's trade minister has engaged in discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary and senators, focusing on reducing tariffs and combating trade fraud and illegal transshipment.

The two nations completed a second round of trade negotiations, as Vietnam seeks to avoid a 46% tariff due to its trade surplus with the U.S.

The minister advocated for Vietnam's recognition as a market economy, citing substantial reforms, while pledging to reduce the trade gap to aid mutual trade benefits.

