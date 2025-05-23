Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Gambit: A Call to the EU

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced President Trump's dissatisfaction with the EU's trade proposals compared to other nations. Trump proposed a 50% tariff on EU goods, aiming to pressure them into negotiations. This announcement followed Bessent's meetings at the G7, where global economic imbalances were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:37 IST
Trump's Tariff Gambit: A Call to the EU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has expressed discontent with the European Union's trade offers to the United States, deeming them inadequate according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The President has issued a stern warning, suggesting a 50% tariff on EU imports starting June 1, in hopes of igniting more serious trade negotiations.

During a recent Fox News interview, Bessent noted that while many U.S. trading partners are negotiating in good faith, the EU lags behind. This comes on the heels of Bessent's meetings with G7 leaders, where the focus was on addressing significant disparities in the global economy, despite differing views on Trump's tariff strategies.

A potential 25% tariff on Apple iPhones made outside the U.S. is also on the table, highlighting concerns over external production, especially in semiconductor components. Trump aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing, encouraging tech giants like Apple to bolster the U.S. semiconductor supply chain for greater security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025