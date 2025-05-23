Supreme Court Condemns 'Lower Court' Label as Unconstitutional

The Supreme Court has declared that the term 'lower court' contradicts constitutional principles. Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih issued this statement while overturning the life sentences of two individuals convicted in a 1981 murder case. They stressed the constitutional mandate for fairness in trials and investigations.

The apex court reiterated its February 2024 directive, urging that trial court records not be labeled as belonging to 'lower courts.' Justice Oka emphasized the importance of aligning with the constitutional ethos by avoiding such terminology. A circular issued last year by the Supreme Court registry aimed to enforce this change.

In response to an appeal against a previous high court ruling, the Supreme Court criticized the prosecution's handling of the case, noting an unfair investigation that suppressed key affidavits. The bench insisted on the accused's right to a fair trial under Article 21, highlighting the necessity of diligent investigations to prevent injustice.

