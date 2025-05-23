Left Menu

Supreme Court Condemns 'Lower Court' Label as Unconstitutional

The Supreme Court emphasized that labeling any court as 'lower' is unconstitutional. Justices Oka and Masih highlighted this while acquitting two life convicts in a 1981 case, noting the necessity of a fair trial and investigation under Article 21. The court urged high courts to adhere to this directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:14 IST
Supreme Court Condemns 'Lower Court' Label as Unconstitutional
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declared that the term 'lower court' contradicts constitutional principles. Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih issued this statement while overturning the life sentences of two individuals convicted in a 1981 murder case. They stressed the constitutional mandate for fairness in trials and investigations.

The apex court reiterated its February 2024 directive, urging that trial court records not be labeled as belonging to 'lower courts.' Justice Oka emphasized the importance of aligning with the constitutional ethos by avoiding such terminology. A circular issued last year by the Supreme Court registry aimed to enforce this change.

In response to an appeal against a previous high court ruling, the Supreme Court criticized the prosecution's handling of the case, noting an unfair investigation that suppressed key affidavits. The bench insisted on the accused's right to a fair trial under Article 21, highlighting the necessity of diligent investigations to prevent injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025