Russian-Italian Sentenced in Terrorism Case Spanning Borders

A Russian military court has sentenced Ruslan Sidiki, a Russian-Italian national, to 29 years on multiple terrorism-related charges, including orchestrating a freight train explosion. The court, located in Ryazan, specified nine years of imprisonment and the remainder in a maximum security camp.

Despite partial confession, Sidiki claimed his actions were sabotage, not terrorism, and part of a war-related effort. Russian-language media reported his denial of harmful intent or external orders, framing himself as a prisoner of war.

State prosecutors highlighted a homemade bomb used in the train attack and a drone strike on an airbase. Allegations include his recruitment by Ukrainian intelligence in Istanbul and subsequent training in Latvia, before his return to Russia. There has been no official statement from Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)