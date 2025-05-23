Left Menu

Russian-Italian Sentenced in Terrorism Case Spanning Borders

A Russian-Italian man, Ruslan Sidiki, was sentenced to 29 years by a Russian court for terrorism-related charges, including a train explosion. He partially confessed, claiming sabotage intentions. Accused of a bomb and drone attack, Sidiki was allegedly recruited by Ukraine, receiving training in Latvia before returning to Russia.

A Russian military court has sentenced Ruslan Sidiki, a Russian-Italian national, to 29 years on multiple terrorism-related charges, including orchestrating a freight train explosion. The court, located in Ryazan, specified nine years of imprisonment and the remainder in a maximum security camp.

Despite partial confession, Sidiki claimed his actions were sabotage, not terrorism, and part of a war-related effort. Russian-language media reported his denial of harmful intent or external orders, framing himself as a prisoner of war.

State prosecutors highlighted a homemade bomb used in the train attack and a drone strike on an airbase. Allegations include his recruitment by Ukrainian intelligence in Istanbul and subsequent training in Latvia, before his return to Russia. There has been no official statement from Ukraine.

