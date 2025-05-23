Kerala's Highway Hurdle: Political Turmoil over NH-66 Collapse

A political storm has erupted in Kerala following the collapse of a section of National Highway 66 due to heavy rains. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition UDF are trading barbs, each blaming the other for the development issues and delays.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas accused the UDF of being 'overjoyed' at the damage, suggesting opposition hopes to hinder highway progress. The NHAI is expected to address structural concerns.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan countered, claiming prior warnings on construction faults were ignored. With the Kerala High Court seeking an NHAI report, the spotlight remains on the blame game and unresolved infrastructural challenges.

