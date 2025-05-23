Left Menu

Kerala's Highway Hurdle: Political Turmoil over NH-66 Collapse

The recent collapse of NH-66 in Kerala due to heavy rains has sparked a political dispute between the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition UDF. Both sides are blaming each other, with accusations regarding development delays and responsibility. The issue is under scrutiny, with NHAI involved and a court seeking interim reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:04 IST
Kerala's Highway Hurdle: Political Turmoil over NH-66 Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has erupted in Kerala following the collapse of a section of National Highway 66 due to heavy rains. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition UDF are trading barbs, each blaming the other for the development issues and delays.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas accused the UDF of being 'overjoyed' at the damage, suggesting opposition hopes to hinder highway progress. The NHAI is expected to address structural concerns.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan countered, claiming prior warnings on construction faults were ignored. With the Kerala High Court seeking an NHAI report, the spotlight remains on the blame game and unresolved infrastructural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025