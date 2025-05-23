Knife Attack Shocks Hamburg Railway Station

A knife-wielding assailant wreaked havoc at Hamburg's central railway station on Friday, leaving numerous individuals injured in the chaotic scene.

The local police promptly arrived at the site and managed to arrest a suspect. However, specifics regarding the injuries' extent and number are yet to be clarified.

Authorities conveyed the arrest via a post on the social network X, leaving the public in anticipation for more detailed information to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)