Pakistan Committed to Ceasefire and Stability Amid Tensions with India

In a recent briefing, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed the country's commitment to the ongoing ceasefire with India, emphasizing efforts toward de-escalation and ultimate resolution of issues. Khan underscored the importance of communication channels between the military operations of both nations, aimed at reducing troop movements and fostering stability in the region.

Addressing the Indus Waters Treaty, Khan stated Pakistan's steadfast adherence to its terms, dismissing any unilateral suspension or abrogation of the treaty. Despite recent tensions, Khan noted that Pakistan has kept the Kartarpur Corridor open, whereas India has restricted its pilgrims from accessing it since early May.

On diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, Khan explained that Pakistan remains in active consultations with relevant ministries to determine the timeline and manner of diplomatic upgrades. This follows a brief resurgence of hostilities between India and Pakistan early in May, when actions were taken by both sides before reaching a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)