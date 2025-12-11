Principal Caught in Corruption Sting at Medical College

The Anti-Corruption Bureau team in Sirohi has apprehended the principal of Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Medical College for allegedly taking a bribe.

According to bureau officials, Shravan Meena is accused of demanding Rs. 50,000 to clear hostel mess bills and renew an existing contract.

A sting operation confirmed the allegations, leading to Meena's arrest. Further investigation is currently in progress.

