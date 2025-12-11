Principal Caught in Corruption Sting at Medical College
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the principal of Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Medical College, Sirohi, for allegedly accepting a bribe. Shravan Meena was reportedly caught accepting Rs 50,000 to clear hostel mess bills and renew a contract. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau team in Sirohi has apprehended the principal of Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Medical College for allegedly taking a bribe.
According to bureau officials, Shravan Meena is accused of demanding Rs. 50,000 to clear hostel mess bills and renew an existing contract.
A sting operation confirmed the allegations, leading to Meena's arrest. Further investigation is currently in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)