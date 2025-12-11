Mizoram's Winter Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza to Boost Tourism
Mizoram will host a winter festival showcasing Mizo culture with traditional dances, music, and a Christmas-themed parade. The event, aimed at boosting tourism, includes live concerts, charity stalls, and more. It will take place in Aizawl from December 15 to 20, and on December 23.
Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar announced plans for a vibrant winter festival aimed at showcasing Mizo culture, featuring traditional dances and music. Scheduled to be held in Aizawl from December 15 to 20, and on December 23, the event is set to attract tourists from across India and abroad.
The festival's centerpiece will be a Christmas-themed costume parade and carol concert on December 23, with festive decorations adorning Aizawl's Lammual area. It will feature live music performances by popular local and national artists, and include various entertainment stalls and children's activities.
The state aims to enhance its tourism appeal by exposing visitors to Mizoram's rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty, as evidenced by the government's ongoing projects worth Rs 349.91 crore. The successful opening of a new railway line has already boosted tourist arrivals by 139.5% in the fiscal year 2024-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
