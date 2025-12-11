Left Menu

Mizoram's Winter Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza to Boost Tourism

Mizoram will host a winter festival showcasing Mizo culture with traditional dances, music, and a Christmas-themed parade. The event, aimed at boosting tourism, includes live concerts, charity stalls, and more. It will take place in Aizawl from December 15 to 20, and on December 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:31 IST
Mizoram's Winter Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza to Boost Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar announced plans for a vibrant winter festival aimed at showcasing Mizo culture, featuring traditional dances and music. Scheduled to be held in Aizawl from December 15 to 20, and on December 23, the event is set to attract tourists from across India and abroad.

The festival's centerpiece will be a Christmas-themed costume parade and carol concert on December 23, with festive decorations adorning Aizawl's Lammual area. It will feature live music performances by popular local and national artists, and include various entertainment stalls and children's activities.

The state aims to enhance its tourism appeal by exposing visitors to Mizoram's rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty, as evidenced by the government's ongoing projects worth Rs 349.91 crore. The successful opening of a new railway line has already boosted tourist arrivals by 139.5% in the fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025