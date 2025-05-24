Manipur's Name Controversy Sparks Statewide Protests

Protesters in Manipur's Imphal West and Imphal East districts rallied on Friday against the alleged removal of the state's name from a government bus earlier this week.

In Imphal West's Chingmeirong, slogans resonated as rallyists tried to march to the Raj Bhavan before being intercepted by security forces, officials noted.

Similar demonstrations, forming human chains, took place at Kongba and Lamlong in Imphal East. A statewide bandh was called by the Meitei organization COCOMI, pushing the government to launch an inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)