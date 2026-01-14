Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Arrest of Journalists in Telangana

Two journalists from a Telugu news channel were arrested for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against a woman IAS officer, igniting political outrage in Telangana. The arrests have spurred condemnation from political parties, who view it as an attack on press freedom. Authorities have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two journalists from a Telugu news channel were arrested in Hyderabad over allegations of broadcasting defamatory content against a female IAS officer, police confirmed.

The arrests have sparked backlash from political figures in Telangana, including BRS and BJP leaders, who are calling for their immediate release, criticizing the Congress government's approach.

The Telangana Police are investigating the matter, asserting that legal procedures are being followed. The controversy raises concerns about press freedom and the political climate in the state.

