Russia is finalizing a draft document that outlines conditions for a long-term peace accord with Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The peace document will be shared once the current prisoner exchange, in which both countries have released 390 captives, concludes.

Amid these developments, Lavrov accused Ukraine of intensifying drone attacks against Russian targets, suggesting that European countries might be encouraging this aggression to thwart peace negotiations led by U.S. President Donald Trump. EU leaders' recent visits to Kyiv may have fueled these escalations, Lavrov noted.

Despite the surge in hostilities, Russia is committed to the peace process initiated in Istanbul, where Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to preparations for a settlement document. Lavrov emphasized Russia's dedication to peace talks, warning that efforts to disrupt these negotiations would not deter their progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)