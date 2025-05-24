India Unveils Pakistan’s Disinformation at UN Over Indus Waters Treaty

India has launched a strong counter-attack against Pakistan's claims regarding the Indus Waters Treaty during a UN meeting. Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish accused Islamabad of misrepresenting the nature of the treaty, highlighting violations by Pakistan through wars and supporting terrorism, which threaten civilian lives and regional prosperity.

Following the tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, India has suspended the treaty, demanding that Pakistan cease its cross-border terrorism support. In response to Pakistan's persistent obstructions to treaty modifications, Harish underscored India's attempts to address security, technological, and infrastructural challenges.

Tensions between the nations peaked with military operations post-Pahalgam attack, culminating in precision strikes and subsequent retaliations. Both countries ultimately paused hostilities following diplomatic conversations on joint military operations. Harish emphasized Pakistan's misuse of civilian cover for terrorism, further straining their diplomatic relations.

