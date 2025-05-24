Left Menu

India Unveils Pakistan’s Disinformation at UN Over Indus Waters Treaty

At the UN, India countered Pakistan's alleged misrepresentations about the Indus Waters Treaty. India accused Pakistan of violating the treaty's essence by initiating wars and enabling terrorism. Following the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the treaty, demanding Pakistan end its support for terror. Diplomatic tensions and military hostilities followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-05-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 08:57 IST
India Unveils Pakistan’s Disinformation at UN Over Indus Waters Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has launched a strong counter-attack against Pakistan's claims regarding the Indus Waters Treaty during a UN meeting. Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish accused Islamabad of misrepresenting the nature of the treaty, highlighting violations by Pakistan through wars and supporting terrorism, which threaten civilian lives and regional prosperity.

Following the tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, India has suspended the treaty, demanding that Pakistan cease its cross-border terrorism support. In response to Pakistan's persistent obstructions to treaty modifications, Harish underscored India's attempts to address security, technological, and infrastructural challenges.

Tensions between the nations peaked with military operations post-Pahalgam attack, culminating in precision strikes and subsequent retaliations. Both countries ultimately paused hostilities following diplomatic conversations on joint military operations. Harish emphasized Pakistan's misuse of civilian cover for terrorism, further straining their diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025