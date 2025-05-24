Left Menu

Turkey Welcomes Sanction Lifting: Erdogan and Sharaa Discuss Future Relations

President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the lifting of U.S. and EU sanctions on Syria during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul. The talks, attended by top officials, focused on regional stability and the integration of YPG into Syrian forces. Turkey's regional influence is acknowledged as the U.S. appoints an envoy to Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:53 IST
In a significant diplomatic shift, President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey expressed his satisfaction with the recent U.S. and EU decisions to lift longstanding sanctions on Syria. During talks in Istanbul with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Erdogan emphasized the importance of these changes for future regional stability.

Attended by key Turkish officials, the discussions highlighted Turkey's evolving relationship with Syria. They also focused on the potential integration of the Kurdish YPG militant group into Syrian security forces, a move crucial for Turkey, which opposes the YPG due to its links to the PKK.

The meeting came shortly after the U.S. appointed Tom Barrack as a special envoy to Syria, acknowledging Turkey's influential role in the region. This diplomatic maneuver suggests a new chapter in U.S.-Turkey-Syria relations, with implications for addressing long-term regional security concerns.

