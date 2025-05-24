Three-Year Manhunt Ends with Arrest of Chain Snatchers

Two notorious chain snatchers linked to a crime syndicate have been captured following a three-year pursuit by law enforcement. The suspects, Abdul Rahman Afzal Khan, also known as Shera, and Nafis Ahmed Khan, were arrested on charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), officials reported.

The duo allegedly snatched a woman's chain in Goregaon, prompting an immediate arrest of Khan, while Nafis managed to escape on a two-wheeler. Initially released on bail, they dodged authorities, leading to a deepened investigation that implicated them in organized crime. The recent arrest was facilitated by technical analysis.

As they remain in custody, the Goregaon police continue their probe into the broader crime syndicate connections. Stringent legal proceedings under MCOCA underscore the severity of their criminal activities.

