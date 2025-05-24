Left Menu

Three-Year Manhunt Ends with Arrest of Chain Snatchers

After three years on the run, two chain snatchers connected to a crime syndicate have been apprehended in Goregaon. The duo, charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), were involved in a chain snatching incident before fleeing. Technical analysis aided in their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:08 IST
Three-Year Manhunt Ends with Arrest of Chain Snatchers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two notorious chain snatchers linked to a crime syndicate have been captured following a three-year pursuit by law enforcement. The suspects, Abdul Rahman Afzal Khan, also known as Shera, and Nafis Ahmed Khan, were arrested on charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), officials reported.

The duo allegedly snatched a woman's chain in Goregaon, prompting an immediate arrest of Khan, while Nafis managed to escape on a two-wheeler. Initially released on bail, they dodged authorities, leading to a deepened investigation that implicated them in organized crime. The recent arrest was facilitated by technical analysis.

As they remain in custody, the Goregaon police continue their probe into the broader crime syndicate connections. Stringent legal proceedings under MCOCA underscore the severity of their criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025