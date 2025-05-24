Diu Hosts Historic Khelo India Beach Games 2025 with Grand Success

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNHDD) created sporting history as it successfully hosted the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2025 in the scenic coastal town of Diu. The week-long multisport beach carnival, held from May 19 to May 24, concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony at the INS Khukri Memorial, celebrating athleticism, unity, and regional talent from across the nation.

Union Ministers Laud Organization and Participation

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, extended his heartfelt congratulations to DNHDD for hosting the landmark event. In his speech at the closing ceremony, he emphasized the importance of this new chapter in India’s sporting evolution.

“Diu has always been close to my heart and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Union Territory for successfully hosting the Khelo India Beach Games 2025. It is the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, to see Diu as the hotspot for Beach Games in India and I think the organisers have really done well in terms of supporting the athletes with the comfort and attention they needed,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

He also applauded the athletes and praised the dedication shown by the states. Manipur emerged as the overall champion, with Maharashtra taking the second position and Nagaland achieving a historic third-place finish — its first time in the top three of a Khelo India event.

“My special congratulations to Manipur for securing the top position... Nagaland for finishing in the top three... and to Jammu and Kashmir and DNHDD for their sporting commitment,” he added.

Strong Performances and Talent Displayed Across India

A total of 811 athletes from 31 States and Union Territories participated in the six-day beach sporting extravaganza, competing across six medal sports and two demonstration events. The competition saw 46 gold medals contested in:

Medal Events: Beach Soccer Beach Volleyball Beach Sepak Takraw Beach Kabaddi Pencak Silat Open Water Swimming

Non-Medal Demonstration Events: Mallakhamb Tug of War



These sports showcased a blend of traditional martial arts, coastal team games, and swimming prowess, attracting attention to lesser-known beach and water sports in India.

North-East India’s Emergence as a Sporting Powerhouse

Srimati Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon’ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, praised the event as a turning point in Indian grassroots sports.

“The Khelo India Beach Games have ushered in a new era. Our young athletes have truly lit up the shores of Diu with their brilliance,” she said.

Srimati Khadse reiterated the goals of the Khelo India Mission — fostering a grassroots sporting ecosystem. She particularly highlighted the North-East region's performance, with Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam making significant strides.

“There is a huge pool of sports talent in the North East and the priority of our government is to make complete utilization of this talent,” she noted, adding that their achievements at the KIBG were proof of their potential.

A Milestone in India’s Sporting Vision

The inaugural KIBG 2025 marks the first time the beach variant of games has been integrated under the Khelo India scheme. Operated under the verticals of sports competition and talent development, the initiative aims to democratize access to niche sports and introduce them into the mainstream.

Dr. Mandaviya concluded with an uplifting message:

“Beyond the medal tally, it is important to remember that in sports, no one truly loses — you either win or you learn.”

Looking Ahead

With its successful hosting, Diu has set the stage for India’s growing ambition to promote coastal and water-based sports. Stakeholders hope this event becomes a recurring fixture in the Khelo India calendar, nurturing India’s future beach sports champions and aligning with global standards in diverse sporting disciplines.

For more information, visit: 👉 Khelo India Beach Games 2025 Official Portal 👉 2025 KIBG Medal Tally